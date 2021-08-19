Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,430,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

