Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 793,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,303. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.