Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $149.40. 1,234,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.