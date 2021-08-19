Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

