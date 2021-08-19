Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $3.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

