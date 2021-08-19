Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $127.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $127.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,929.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $395.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.69 million to $396.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.80 million to $814.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

MSGS traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

