Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 258,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 279,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,761. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,945. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

