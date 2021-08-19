Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 1,568,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.