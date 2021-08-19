Nicholas Walden Sells 3,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,499. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.