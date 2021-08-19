Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.97 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:APAX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 354,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,457. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

