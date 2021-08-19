Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams Purchases 20,000 Shares

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,306. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

