Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.40

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €178.40 ($209.88) and last traded at €175.00 ($205.88), with a volume of 6376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €175.20 ($206.12).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

