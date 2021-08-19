Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 7,651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.