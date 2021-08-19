Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,806. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

