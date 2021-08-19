Swerve Market Cap Achieves $12.70 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,581,927 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,472 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

