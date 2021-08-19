stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,153.27 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,153.27 or 0.06749585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $212.48 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00143464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00149672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,020.10 or 1.00646570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00913725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.35 or 0.00698548 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 884,251 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

