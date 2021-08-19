Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $65,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.08. 832,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,610. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

