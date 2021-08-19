Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.08.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

