John J. Mack Buys 18,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 958,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,248. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

