Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VINP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 193,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

