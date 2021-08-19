Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 156,039 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,039 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $12.63 on Thursday, reaching $358.98. 2,261,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.91. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $189.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

