Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $2,028,250.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 405,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,706. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

