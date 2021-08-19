Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is PL Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. Evans Bancorp comprises approximately 3.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Evans Bancorp worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

EVBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 14,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock valued at $199,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.