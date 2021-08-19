Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Bruker stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

