Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.
In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 524,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
