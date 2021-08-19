Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 524,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.