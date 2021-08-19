EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,575. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

