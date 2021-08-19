Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Shares of CO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 250,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,962. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $588.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.