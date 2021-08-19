Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 69,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,161. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

