Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €130.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Airbus stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €113.62 ($133.67). 904,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.23. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

