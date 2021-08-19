Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CPK traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 45,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

