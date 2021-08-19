Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,832 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,564. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

