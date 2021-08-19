Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 405,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

