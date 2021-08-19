The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,824 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.