Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,579 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,666,000 after buying an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 746,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

