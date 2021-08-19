Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.36. 2,311,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.77. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

