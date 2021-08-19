Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

