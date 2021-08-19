South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 667,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,433. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

