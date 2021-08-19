Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SVNLY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

