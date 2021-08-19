Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

