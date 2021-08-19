Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,386.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $89,386.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

