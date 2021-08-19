Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 59650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

