Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.75

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 14656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

VEOEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

