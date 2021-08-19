Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KTRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,599. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.