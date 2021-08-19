Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 17.4%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

