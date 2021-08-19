Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 12,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. 1,204,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,973. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

