Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.96. 48,154,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,945,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

