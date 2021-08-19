Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,404 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.70. 70,944,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,137,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.