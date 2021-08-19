TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,222 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.