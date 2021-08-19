Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 463,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 701,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

