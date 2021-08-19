SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,745. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

